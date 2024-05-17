Israel continues to ignore calls to cease attacks, end massacres, and provide uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza despite UN Security Council resolutions, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN's office in Vienna has said.

Delivering a speech before the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Commission, Levent Eler noted that Israel's disregard for international law endangers the global order.

He also noted Türkiye's announcement to intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday.

Highlighting that Türkiye welcomed that the UN General Assembly has enhanced Palestine's rights within the organisation, Eler stressed that no permanent peace in the Middle East will be possible without a two-state solution.

