Prominent Israeli historian Professor Ilan Pappe's two-hour-long interrogation by US authorities at the airport in Detroit as he was questioned if he was a "Hamas supporter" has been severely criticised online.

Pappe, whose research focuses on the Middle East, particularly the history of Israel and Palestine, recounted his experience on Facebook, questioning if "70 years old professors of history are threatening America's national security."

Prominent American author and blogger Max Blumenthal slammed US officials in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"FBI agents detained and interrogated trailblazing Israeli revisionist historian Ilan Pappe upon his arrival to Detroit, asking whether he was a "Hamas supporter," and who his Arab and Muslim friends in the US were," he wrote.

Blumenthal pointed to what he believes are the close ties between the US and Israel, insisting the "US security state is taking orders from apartheid Israel".

Earlier this week, after arriving at Detroit airport, Pappe explained that U.S. authorities took him for a two-hour-long interrogation by the FBI while later issuing a clarification it was the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as his phone was also taken.

Several pro-Palestinian solidarity activists have touched on the pressure from Western nations against those vocal about Israel's war in Gaza, describing "incredible repression" amid their knowledge and ability to challenge world superpowers.

Pappe said the two officials who interrogated him "were not abusive or rude" but described their questioning as "really out of the world!"

Such actions led Craig Mokhiber, an American former United Nations (U.N.) human rights official and a specialist in international human rights law, to question the underlying nature of the authorities.

"The US government, on behalf of an oppressive foreign regime, is expediting its slide into authoritarian repression & the targeting of #HumanRights voices. The great Israeli historian Ilan Pappe is the latest target," he wrote.

In his Facebook post, Pappe, whose work has explored the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, said he was asked a range of questions by the officials.

"Am I a Hamas supporter? Do I regard the Israeli actions in Gaza a genocide? What is the solution to the "conflict" (seriously this (is) what they asked!)," he wrote.

Pappe said he was also asked about his Arab and Muslim connections, including how long he had known them and what type of relationships he held with them.

Other X users described what they believe to be "a whole new level of insanity and paranoia" amid Israel’s onslaught in Gaza.