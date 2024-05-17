Two American lawmakers, who co-authored a controversial law aiming to ban TikTok in the US, received tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funding from the pro-Israel lobby, according to official records.

Mike Gallagher, a Republican, who recently resigned from Congress, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, a member of the Democratic Party, have staunchly backed the idea of banning the popular video-sharing app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi received $198,000 in campaign contributions from pro-Israel groups for the 2023-2024 election cycle, according to Open Secrets, which compiles the data based on the Federal Election Commission record.

In recent weeks, US lawmakers, including top officials such as US Secretary Antony Blinken, have openly voiced concern about Palestinian voices dominating the TikTok conversation and opposition to the Israeli war growing on US campuses.

“We have heard many senators and many lobbyists in the US who have expressed clearly that they also see TikTok to be a reason why students are suddenly protesting in great numbers for Palestine and against genocide,” says Jalal Abukhater, advocacy manager at 7amleh.

“They consider TikTok to be a biased place that is amplifying more pro-Palestine viewpoints than pro-Israel.”

Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi co-wrote the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in late April after it was rushed through Congress.

The law calls upon ByteDance to shut down TikTok in the US or sell it to American investors within a year. TikTok has more than 170 million American users, many of whom have criticised the decision to ban the app, which Biden’s own campaign managers use to woo young voters.

TikTok and its parent ByteDance have challenged the law at a US court. They have been joined by content creators who say the ban violates their constitutional rights.

In a statement issued soon after ByteDance sued the US government, Krishnamoorti alleged the company is controlled by the Communist Party of China, and his bill had received overwhelming support from American lawmakers.

“Instead of continuing its deceptive tactics, it’s time for ByteDance to start the divestment process,” he said.

“They consider TikTok to be a biased place that is amplifying more pro-Palestine viewpoints than pro-Israel.”

A closer look into the company shows that Krishnamoorti’s assessment is not entirely correct. According to Bloomberg, Beijing does not have total sway over the company since outside investors such as Carlyle and General Atlantic own 60 percent of ByteDance shares.

Krishnamoorthi, an American of Indian descent, is a known China hawk. He’s a ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the US and Chinese Community Party.

Serving his fourth term as an elected representative from Illinois state, Krishnamoorthi has received funding from the US-based arm of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a far-right Hindu supremacist organisation in India.

Krishnamoorthi has frequently travelled to India, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose government banned TikTok in 2020 after a border skirmish with Chinese troops.

While pro-Israel groups such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee contributed more than $2.2 billion to the campaigns of dozens of lawmakers, the connection between the TikTok ban and the public outcry over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has put a spotlight on Gallagher and Krishnamoorti.

Former US President Donald Trump’s administration tried banning TikTok in 2020, but a federal judge blocked the move.

China and the US, the two largest economies, have been locked in a battle of geopolitical and economic influence. The US has blocked the supply of key semiconductor technology to Chinese firms in a bid to slow their advances in AI and other prized tech.