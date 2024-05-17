TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Water disputes sparking conflicts around the globe, Erdogan warns
"Due to adverse effects of climate change, water sources and basins are becoming areas of conflict," says Turkish President Erdogan.
Water disputes sparking conflicts around the globe, Erdogan warns
Erdogan also touched on the Black Sea grain deal led by Türkiye, saying: "many areas would have suffered from famine, particularly African countries," if it weren't for the deal. / Photo: AA  / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 17, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called attention to the increasing role of water disputes in sparking conflicts around the world.

"Many conflicts in Asia, America, northern Africa, and the Middle East stem from disputes over water sources," Erdogan said on Friday in a speech at a meeting on agriculture organised by Turkish state-run lender Ziraat Bank in Istanbul.

"Due to the adverse effects of climate change, water sources and reservoirs are becoming areas of conflict," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Preventing famine

Erdogan also touched on the Black Sea grain deal that Türkiye and the UN brokered between Russia and Ukraine in 2022.

"If it weren't for the Black Sea grain deal, led by Türkiye, many areas would have suffered from famine, particularly African countries," he said.

The president emphasised that Türkiye "prevented the situation from getting worse by ensuring passage of 33 million tons of grain through our straits" amid the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system