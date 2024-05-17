WORLD
3 MIN READ
Council of Europe adopts first global treaty on Artificial Intelligence
The text is adopted at the annual ministerial meeting of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers, which brings together the foreign ministers of the 46 member states.
Council of Europe adopts first global treaty on Artificial Intelligence
"The Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence is a first-of-its-kind, global treaty that will ensure that Artificial Intelligence upholds people's rights," CoE Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2024

Europe's top rights organisation adopted the first ever legally binding international treaty governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Experts have called on international organisations and governments to mitigate risks from AI technology, which is expected to transform nearly every aspect of human life in the coming years.

"The treaty, which is also open to non-European countries, sets out a legal framework that covers the entire lifecycle of AI systems and addresses the risks they may pose, while promoting responsible innovation," the Council of Europe said in a statement on Friday.

The text was adopted at the annual ministerial meeting of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers, which brings together the foreign ministers of the 46 member states.

"The Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence is a first-of-its-kind, global treaty that will ensure that Artificial Intelligence upholds people's rights," Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic said in a statement.

"With this new treaty, we aim to ensure a responsible use of AI that respects human rights, the rule of law and democracy."

RelatedEU parliament adopts world's first rules to govern Artificial Intelligence
RECOMMENDED

The convention is the result of two years of work by an intergovernmental body, which brought together the Council's 46 member states, the European Union and 11 non-member states including the United States and the Vatican, as well as representatives of civil society and academia.

Among other provisions, the treaty requires parties to ensure that AI systems are not used to undermine democratic institutions and processes, the Council of Europe said.

"Transparency and oversight requirements" would include "identifying content generated by AI systems" to users, it added.

The framework convention will be opened for signature in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, at a conference of justice ministers in September.

In March, the European Parliament adopted the world's most far-reaching rules to govern artificial intelligence, including powerful systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Senior EU officials have said the rules, first proposed in 2021, will protect citizens from the risks of a technology developing at breakneck speed, while also fostering innovation on the continent.

RelatedThe AI conundrum: From ‘should we regulate’ to ‘how should we regulate’
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system