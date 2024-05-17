Europe's top rights organisation adopted the first ever legally binding international treaty governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Experts have called on international organisations and governments to mitigate risks from AI technology, which is expected to transform nearly every aspect of human life in the coming years.

"The treaty, which is also open to non-European countries, sets out a legal framework that covers the entire lifecycle of AI systems and addresses the risks they may pose, while promoting responsible innovation," the Council of Europe said in a statement on Friday.

The text was adopted at the annual ministerial meeting of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers, which brings together the foreign ministers of the 46 member states.

"The Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence is a first-of-its-kind, global treaty that will ensure that Artificial Intelligence upholds people's rights," Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic said in a statement.

"With this new treaty, we aim to ensure a responsible use of AI that respects human rights, the rule of law and democracy."