Stockholm has welcomed Taylor Swift for the second leg of her European Eras Tour which boosted the city's economy but also brought Swiftflation and a struggle to get a hotel room.

The weak Swedish currency, the krona, means tickets for Swift's three Stockholm dates are more affordable than elsewhere for many foreigners.

Fans around the world seem to have heeded Swift's lyric "Grab your passport and my hand", with "Swifties" from 130 countries flocking to Stockholm. Many queued through the night outside the Stockholm arena before the US star's first concert Friday.

"In total we will see approximately 150,000 people attending the concerts in Stockholm. Of them, 120,000 will be traveling to Stockholm," Stockholm Chamber of Commerce chief economist Carl Bergkvist told AFP.

"They will be spending approximately half a billion Swedish kronor ($46 million) during their stay here in Stockholm," he said.

That is money dished out on hotels, meals, shopping and transport, among other things, but not concert tickets or flights, Bergkvist said.

After opening her European tour in Paris last weekend, Swift's Stockholm shows are her only dates in the Nordic region.

The Visit Stockholm tourism agency was also in on the hype, with its webpage on Friday proudly declaring "Welcome to Swiftholm".

But last-minute tourists will struggle to find a hotel room in the city.

"We have approximately 40,000 rooms in Stockholm –– 80,000 beds –– and 120,000 people coming here. So we will be out of hotel rooms and we see a price spike of approximately 295 percent," Bergkvist said.

"As soon as these three concerts were announced, there was immediately a surge in demand," Asa Lilja, commercial director at hotel chain Ligula Hospitality Group, told AFP.

"This also led to a rise in prices," she said.