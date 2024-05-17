WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish aviation giant delivers new batch of combat drones to Poland
24 drones are delivered within the scope of a contract signed between Turkish drone producer Baykar and the Polish Defence Ministry in 2021.
Turkish aviation giant delivers new batch of combat drones to Poland
With this project, Türkiye has exported a high-tech UCAV to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 17, 2024

Turkish drone producer Baykar has delivered another batch of TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to Warsaw this month, Türkiye's Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) has reported.

24 drones were delivered within the scope of a contract signed between Turkish drone producer Baykar and the Polish Defence Ministry in 2021, SSB said on Friday.

A handover ceremony was held at the 12th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Base in Poland with the participation of Haluk Gorgun, president of the SSB, Pawel Bejda, Poland's deputy national defence minister, and Baykar's General Manager Haluk Bayraktar.

Gorgun said Türkiye is now a global player in the field of drones, ship projects, electronic systems, land vehicles, weapons and ammunition systems thanks to its homegrown design and advanced technology capabilities.

RECOMMENDED

Improving Türkiye's image

"Baykar is a company closely followed by the entire world with its young talent, game-changing power, groundbreaking superior technologies and export successes, and is the national pride of our country," Gorgun said.

"This success achieved by our company positively improves the image of our country in the world."

With this project, Türkiye has exported a high-tech UCAV to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history, he added.

The first batch deliveries were made in October 2022, followed by supplies in April and October 2023, and lastly in May this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system