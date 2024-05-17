Turkish drone producer Baykar has delivered another batch of TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) to Warsaw this month, Türkiye's Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) has reported.

24 drones were delivered within the scope of a contract signed between Turkish drone producer Baykar and the Polish Defence Ministry in 2021, SSB said on Friday.

A handover ceremony was held at the 12th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Base in Poland with the participation of Haluk Gorgun, president of the SSB, Pawel Bejda, Poland's deputy national defence minister, and Baykar's General Manager Haluk Bayraktar.

Gorgun said Türkiye is now a global player in the field of drones, ship projects, electronic systems, land vehicles, weapons and ammunition systems thanks to its homegrown design and advanced technology capabilities.