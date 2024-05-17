Argentina's President Javier Milei has denounced what he called "satanic" socialism in a speech on the first day of his visit to Spain, where he was criticised by a member of Spain's left-wing government.

"Let us not let the dark, black, satanic, atrocious, horrible carcinogenic side that is socialism prevail over us," he said on Friday, in a talk about his books on libertarian ideas.

Earlier Friday, Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz accused Milei of sowing "hatred", weeks after a diplomatic clash between the nations.

"There aren't many who sow hate, but they make a lot of noise and flood everything," Diaz, who is also one of three deputy prime ministers, told a forum at her ministry.

"Milei and other governments of hate are back with their austerity measures and authoritarianism," she added.

Diaz leads the far-left party Sumar, one of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's junior coalition partners.

Milei did not directly respond to her comment, but he did say his policies were putting Argentina back on track "after a decline of more than 100 years".

Diplomatic row

A self-declared "anarcho-capitalist", Milei won elections last November vowing to reduce the Argentine deficit to zero.