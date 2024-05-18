Lebanon's Hezbollah has announced that it used a powerful drone, capable of firing rockets at a sensitive military position to target a military facility in northern Israel.

The drone, equipped with two S-5 rockets, hit a key Israeli military installation in Metula in northern Israel.

The Lebanese group published a video showing the drone heading towards the military position, where Israeli tanks were stationed, with the footage showing the moment the two rockets were released followed by the drone exploding.

It was the first time Hezbollah has announced the use of this type of weapon since the cross-border exchanges with Israel erupted in October 2023 after Hamas' surprise blitz in Israel.

Israeli army acknowledged that Hezbollah managed to hit a sensitive military facility in the Lower Galilee with an explosive drone. The drones struck the Israeli Air Force base, where the giant missile-detecting blimp, known as Sky Dew, is operated, as per the Times of Israel.

'Extensive damage'

On Friday Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant acknowledged "extensive damage" in northern Israel due to the ongoing cross-border fighting with Hezbollah, local media reported.

Gallant said that Tel Aviv has to prepare and take into account that anything can happen. He added: "As I told the troops before we entered Gaza, and they didn't believe me, I also tell you: Wait, we will act."

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army reported that approximately 75 rockets were launched from Lebanon.

In a related incident, Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency medical service, reported that two Israelis were injured due to the barrage of rockets from Lebanon targeting the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said it targeted the Tsnobar base in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with 50 Katyusha rockets and artillery positions in Al-Zaura, northern Israel.

An Israeli air strike on the town of Najjarieh in the Sidon district on Friday resulted in the death of two children and a Hezbollah member.

Armed attack drone

Hezbollah-affiliated media said that the drone's warhead consisted of between 25 and 30 kilogrammes (55 and 66 pounds) of high explosive.