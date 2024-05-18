Saturday, May 18, 2024

1722 GMT — The Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, announced that they killed five Israeli soldiers and injured others in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza.

In a statement on Telegram, the group stated that its fighters “succeeded in luring a Zionist infantry unit and detonating an anti-personnel explosive device against them.”

The Israeli army, on the other hand, announced that it had detected 10 rockets fired from northern Gaza toward the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel, the army radio reported.

“The army detected the launch of 10 rockets from the northern Gaza Strip towards the city of Ashkelon, where five of them were intercepted, while the others fell in open areas,” said the army radio.

It added that there were no casualties reported.

1930 GMT — Failure to reopen land crossings to worsen humanitarian conditions in Gaza, warns UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that the failure to reopen land crossings and provide them secure access would exacerbate the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

“The crossings must re-open and be safe to access. Without the re-opening of these routes, the deprivation of assistance and catastrophic humanitarian conditions will persist,” stated UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on X.

“Nearly half of the population of Rafah or 800,000 people are on the road, having been forced to flee since the Israeli Forces started the military operation in the area on 6 May,” he added.

1849 GMT — Israel war cabinet minister says to quit unless Gaza plan approved

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said he would resign from the body unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a post-war plan for Gaza.

"The war cabinet must formulate and approve by June 8 an action plan that will lead to the realisation of six strategic goals of national importance.. (or) we will be forced to resign from the government," Gantz said, referring to his party, in a televised address directed at Netanyahu.

"Along with maintaining Israeli security control, establish an American, European, Arab and Palestinian administration that will manage civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip and lay the foundation for a future alternative that is not Hamas or (Mahmud) Abbas," he said, referring to the president of the Palestinian Authority.

He also urged the normalisation of ties with Saudi Arabia "as part of an overall move that will create an alliance with the free world and the Arab world against Iran and its affiliates".

1749 GMT — Israeli army says body of another hostage killed on October 7 recovered

The Israeli army announced that it has found the body of another Israeli hostage in Gaza, who was killed in the Hamas attack on October 7.

At a news conference, the Israeli army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, stated that “confirmed information available to the army indicates that (53-year old) Ron Benjamin was killed during the attack on October 7 at the Mefalsim junction, where Hamas militants abducted his body to Gaza.”

“There are still 128 hostages in the Gaza Strip, with the deaths of 39 of them announced,” added Hagari.

1557 GMT — US says Houthis launched ballistic missile, striking Greek-owned oil tanker

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Houthi group in Yemen launched a ballistic missile into the Red Sea, striking a Greek-owned oil tanker.

"At approximately 1 a.m. (Sanaa time) on May 18, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) into the Red Sea and struck M/T Wind, a Panamanian-flagged, Greek-owned and operated oil tanker. M/T Wind most recently docked in Russia and was bound for China," it said in a statement.

"The impact of the ASBM caused flooding which resulted in the loss of propulsion and steering," it added.

"This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houth is threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," it said.

1445 GMT — Hezbollah claims it struck Israeli military locations near Lebanon’s border

The Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that it had targeted two military sites in northern Israel, near the southern border of Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah mentioned that its members “targeted surveillance equipment at Ar-Ramtha site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

The group added, in a separate statement, that its fighters “struck Naqoura naval site with artillery shells,” without providing further details.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military regarding Hezbollah's claims.

1310 GMT — Israel destroys 300 homes in Jabalia as fighting rages in Rafah

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service in Gaza said that the Israeli army has destroyed over 300 homes in Jabalia in northern Gaza as heavy fighting and bombardment rocked southern city of Rafah.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu Agency that “the Israeli army has completely destroyed more than 300 homes in Jabalia in northern Gaza since the be ginning of its offensive.”

"We are receiving distress calls about numerous bodies lying on the roads and beneath the rubble of destroyed homes," he said, adding that “rescue crews cannot reach them due to the intensity of the Israeli bombing."

Basal explained that the Israeli assault caused massive destruction to residential buildings and infrastructure in the town and Jabalia camp.

1300 GMT — Bodies of 28 Palestinians arrive at hospital northern Gaza

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital reported that bodies of 28 Palestinians, including children and women, arrived at the hospital following an Israeli bombing near the facility in northern Gaza.

In a press statement, Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said: “28 Palestinian bodies, including 10 children and 10 women, arrived at the hospit al following Israeli bombing targeting the hospital vicinity.”

“We lost many of the wounded due to the lack of essential medical resources needed to save them,” he said.

“The situation is catastrophic due to the lack of a health system and the unavailability of medicines and basic medical supplies,” added Safiya.

1119 GMT — Israel on losing end in Gaza war — Former Mossad deputy chief

Israeli Knesset member and former Mossad deputy chief Ram Ben-Barak said that the ongoing war in Gaza is “futile,” asserting that Israel is on the losing end and facing economic collapse.

“This war lacks a clear objective, and it's evident that we're unequivocally losing it,” Ben-Barak told the Israeli public radio.

“We are forced to engage in fighting in the same areas and end up losing more soldiers,” he said.

“We're also facing setbacks on the international stage, with our relations with the United States deteriorating significantly, and the Israeli economy in decline,” he said, adding: "Show me one thing we have succeeded in.”

1106 GMT — Fighting rages in Gaza's Rafah after first aid delivery via pier