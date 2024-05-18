The suspect charged with the attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected on Saturday before a penal court that will decide whether to hold him in pre-trial detention.

The man, identified by Slovak media as 71-year-old poet Juraj Cintula, fired five shots at Fico on Wednesday and hit him four times.

The shooting occurred as Fico was walking towards his supporters after a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova.

He was taken to hospital by helicopter and underwent five hours of surgery.

"The patient is conscious now, his condition is stable, but he is still in intensive care. His condition is really serious," said Miriam Lapunikova, director of the Roosevelt Hospital in the central Slovak city of Banska Bystrica.

A prosecutor proposed on Friday that Cintula be placed in pre-trial detention after he had been charged with a premeditated murder attempt.

The penal court in Pezinok northeast of Bratislava will hear Cintula on Saturday morning.

'All these lies'