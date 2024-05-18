WORLD
Death toll from Afghanistan floods rises to 400
More than 2,000 hectares of agricultural land spoiled, over 1,000 houses damaged, according to authorities.
May 18, 2024

With 18 more casualties, the death toll from heavy rains and floods in Afghanistan has reached 400, authorities said.

At least 18 people lost their lives in the floods in Faryab province on the Turkmenistan border of Afghanistan, while the number of fatalities from floods caused by heavy rains in the country's northern provinces in recent weeks reached 400, Faryab Governorate spokesperson Ismetullah Muradi told Kabul-based Tolo News.

Muradi also mentioned that more than 2,000 hectares of agricultural land have been spoiled, over 1,000 houses damaged, and more than 300 animals have perished.

At least 50 people lost their lives and dozens were missing due to floods caused by heavy rains in Ghor province.

Loss of life and property

Last week, heavy floods in northern Afghanistan, primarily in Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Takhar provinces, resulted in severe losses.

In Afghanistan, the melting of snow during the winter months due to rising temperatures, coupled with heavy rains and inadequate infrastructure, leads to floods, causing loss of life and property.

Last week, flash floods caused by heavy rains devastated villages in northern Afghanistan, killing 315 people and injuring more than 1,600, authorities said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, a helicopter used by the Afghan air force crashed due to "technical issues" during attempts to recover the bodies of people who had fallen into a river in Ghor province, killing one and injuring 12 people, the country's defence ministry said.

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and the United Nations considers it one of the countries most vulnerable to climate crisis.

It has battled a shortfall in aid after the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew from the country in 2021 since development aid that formed the backbone of government finances was slashed.

SOURCE:AFP
