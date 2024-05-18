TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president marks 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatar exile
Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those who remain in Crimea and those who had to leave following the region's occupation.
Turkish president marks 80th anniversary of Crimean Tatar exile
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to supporting the Crimean Tatar community under all circumstances./ Photo: AA / AA
By Zeynep Conkar, Meryem Demirhan
May 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Crimean Tatar exile, reflecting on the profound sorrow and pledging continued support for the displaced community.

"With sorrow, we commemorate this tragic event that tore our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters away from their homeland, causing immense suffering that still echoes in our hearts. May Allah grant mercy to our compatriots who lost their lives," Erdogan said on X on Saturday.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those who remain in Crimea and those who had to leave following the region's occupation.

In his statement, he reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to supporting the Crimean Tatar community under all circumstances.

"We share the pain"

RECOMMENDED

Also, the Foreign Ministry marked the 80th anniversary of the exile of Crimean Tatar Turks by the Soviet Union and the 160th anniversary of the "Circassian Exile."

"80 years ago, today, hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly uprooted from their motherland and exiled to the labour camps in various countries.

A large number of them, mostly elderly, children, and women lost their lives because of the inhumane conditions they were exposed to," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The illegal annexation of Crimea has opened door for new sufferings,” the statement said, and emphasised the need to address the ongoing challenges faced by the Crimean Tatars.

The statement also went on to say that "Circassian Exile is another tragedy Türkiye recalls with 'sorrow'.”

“On May 21, 160 years ago, the people of the Caucasus were forced to leave their homeland under dire conditions, resulting in the loss of many lives," it said, adding: "We share the pain of the Crimean Tatars and the peoples of the Caucasus and respectfully honour their memory," it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF