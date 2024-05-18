TÜRKİYE
Türkiye rescues over 100 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Most migrants are pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, an illegal practice repeatedly condemned by Ankara and global rights groups.
Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
May 18, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 114 irregular migrants, including 31 children, from the Aegean Sea in the past day.

The rescue operations took place on Friday at various locations along the coast, supporting the ongoing humanitarian efforts in the region.

In one incident near southwestern Mugla's Bodrum, 22 migrants, including five children, were found in a life raft pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Near Marmaris, Mugla, 35 migrants, including nine children, were rescued from a rubber boat also reportedly pushed back by Greek forces.

Another group of 18 migrants in a rubber boat with engine trouble was rescued near western Izmir's Karaburun.

Another rescue operation occurred near Izmir in Seferihisar, where 10 migrants, including two children, were found in a rubber boat returned by Greek forces.

Off the coast of western Canakkale's Gokceada, 29 migrants, including 15 children, were saved from a wooden boat in danger of sinking due to bad weather.

The Turkish Coast Guard utilised multiple vessels to ensure the safety of all rescued individuals.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal pushback practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
