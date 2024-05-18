The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 114 irregular migrants, including 31 children, from the Aegean Sea in the past day.

The rescue operations took place on Friday at various locations along the coast, supporting the ongoing humanitarian efforts in the region.

In one incident near southwestern Mugla's Bodrum, 22 migrants, including five children, were found in a life raft pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Near Marmaris, Mugla, 35 migrants, including nine children, were rescued from a rubber boat also reportedly pushed back by Greek forces.

Another group of 18 migrants in a rubber boat with engine trouble was rescued near western Izmir's Karaburun.