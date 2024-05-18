Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in several cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, demanding a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian resistance groups, the dismissal of Netanyahu's government, and early elections in the country.

The protesters gathered at Kaplan Square in central Tel Aviv, calling for an immediate deal and the resignation of Netanyahu's government, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported on Saturday.

The protesters held signs, reading: "It's time to replace Netanyahu."

The demonstrators called for a return to the negotiating table immediately and for striking a deal with the Palestinian factions.

The Israeli army radio reported that the protesters attempted to block part of Ayalon Highway in central Tel Aviv, while police tried to prevent them.

Around 2,000 Israelis also protested in front of Netanyahu's residence in the city of Caesarea in northern Israel, demanding the government arrange a hostage swap, according to the Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth."

Dismissal of Netanyahu's government

The protesters described Netanyahu as "guilty" and the "head of corruption," as reported by Yedioth Ahronoth.

In the cities of Haifa, Netanya, Rehovot, and dozens of other locations across Israel, thousands of Israelis demonstrated, demanding the release of captives in Gaza and the dismissal of Netanyahu's government, according to the daily.