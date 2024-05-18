Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to an Israeli government after Tel Aviv accused Ankara of supporting Hamas’ fighters in the killing of a German-Israeli citizen.

The Ministry countered on Saturday with Anadolu's photos proving that war crimes are being committed in Gaza.

"Our response to the spokesperson of the Israeli government accused of genocide, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz," the ministry wrote on X, with images from Anadolu's "Evidence" book.

The post included images of children killed in Israeli attacks, the Palestinians in Gaza carrying shrouded bodies and mass graves.