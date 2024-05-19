TÜRKİYE
Turkish American community celebrates Turkish Day Parade in New York
In a video address to participants, Head of Communications of Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun says Turkish-American community in US is seen as "representatives of Turkish nation and citizen diplomats."
The parade is attended by thousands every year and has become one of the most important events for the Turkish American community in the US. / Photo: AA / AA
May 19, 2024

Members of the Turkish American community marked the 41st anniversary of the Turkish Day Parade, under the coordination of Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications.

This year's parade on Saturday sought to bolster cultural bonds and celebrate Turkish-American relations. It commenced in 1981 in response to targeted attacks on Turkish diplomats by the Armenian terror group, ASALA, and has since become a tradition.

The event featured Turkish dignitaries such as Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal, UN Envoy Ahmet Yildiz, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus New York Representative Mehmet Dana, AK Party Deputy Chairman Nihat Zeybekci, Deputy Director of Communications Cagatay Ozdemir and Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur.

The parade saw the participation from the Azerbaijani American community in the US.

Revelers from New York and other states lined the sidewalks of Madison Avenue to watch the parade. Various organisations, including Turkish cultural organisations organised by the Federation of Turkish American Associations, as well as students from Turkish teaching schools, joined the march and greeted dignitaries.

The march, which started from Madison Ave. and 38th Street, continued with celebrations at the concert area in Madison Square Park on 25th Street. Guests enjoyed performances by Turkish artists and folklore groups, experiencing exciting moments throughout the event.

The Fire of Anatolia folk dance group, founded by Art Director Mustafa Erdogan, delivered a thrilling performance. Participants also had the opportunity to taste various flavours of Turkish cuisine.

In addition, Turkish American police officers serving with the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the NYPD Police band accompanied the event, adding to the festivities.

Ambassador Onal emphasised the importance of the Turkish Day Parade and Festival in an address as he highlighted the achievements of the Turkish American community in the US.

"We, as Türkiye, are proud of the progress the Turkish community in America has made so far and the achievements it has made," said Onal. He said he encourages members of the community to be active in "all fields, especially politics, economy, culture and arts."

"As Türkiye, we are making an effort to improve our relations with the US in every field. The support and contribution of the Turkish-American community are extremely important toward this end," he added.

In a video address to participants, the Head of Communications of the Republic of Türkiye Fahrettin Altun said the Turkish-American community in the US is seen as "representatives of the Turkish nation and citizen diplomats."

Altun said establishing closer political, economic and cultural relations between Türkiye and the US, which have been allies for nearly 70 years and share a common perspective on peace, democracy and prosperity, will be possible with the contributions of the Turkish-American people.

The parade is attended by thousands every year and has become one of the most important events for the Turkish American community in the US.

