The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reportedly crashed due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

According to Iranian state media, Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malik Rehmati and Friday prayer leader in the city of Tabriz Ayatollah Al Hashem at the time of the accident.

Reactions have begun to emerge as Iranian search and rescue teams navigate a fog-shrouded mountainside in their efforts to reach the crash zone.

Following are reactions from foreign governments and officials to the news.

Türkiye to provide support for search, rescue operations

Turkish President Erdogan expressed deep sadness over the accident saying "Türkiye is closely following the incident in full coordination with Iranian authorities and that the country is ready to provide all necessary support."

Türkiye Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on its website, expressing, "We are following with sorrow the developments regarding the helicopter accident that occurred today (May 19) in Iran."

"We wish safety and health for Iranian officials, including President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who were involved in the accident, and extend our condolences to the brotherly Iranian people," the statement continued.

"Efforts have been initiated to provide all kinds of support for search and rescue operations."

European Commission activates satellite service

The European Commission is activating satellite mapping service to aid search efforts after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed, following a request for assistance from Iran, the European commissioner for crisis management said.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service provides mapping products based on satellite imagery.

Crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said on X that the service was activating its "rapid response mapping service in view of the helicopter accident."

Saudi Arabia ready to help

Saudi Arabia expressed its support for Iran and said it was ready to provide any assistance required after a helicopter carrying Iranian President crashed.