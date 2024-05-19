WORLD
4 MIN READ
Mexico electoral violence claims 14 lives in days
Violence surges in southern Mexico as rival cartels vie for control of the Guatemala border and lucrative migrant and drug routes, intensifying ahead of June elections with armed groups targeting candidates and terrorizing civilians.
Mexico electoral violence claims 14 lives in days
The latest attack late Sunday targeted the car driving Nicolás Noriega, who is running to lead the municipal government of the town of Mapastepec. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
May 19, 2024

Attacks on political candidates in Mexico's violence-torn southern state of Chiapas have left at least 14 people dead in recent days, local authorities and candidates said.

The latest attack late Sunday targeted the car driving Nicolás Noriega, who is running to lead the municipal government of the town of Mapastepec. Noriega confirmed the attack to The Associated Press and said he was wounded and at least five people from his campaign were fatally shot.

Running under the country's ruling party, Morena didn't add more details and was noticeably shaken after the attack. The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office also confirmed that five attacks. Photos shared by local media showed a red truck dotted by bullet holes, and bloodied bodies laying in the trunk and on the ground.

"I deeply mourn the deaths of my friends, whose lives were taken in a cowardly manner. Evil is never going to reign in our hearts, because there are more of us who love life, who think of doing good," Noriega posted on Facebook Sunday. “I'm asking all of society to unite to honor life.”

Chiapas: smuggling route for migrant and drug

Chiapas has recently descended into bloodshed as Mexico's two main cartels have warred for control of the neighbouring Guatemala border and of an increasingly lucrative migrant and drug smuggling route. Violence has been on the uptick in Mexico in the lead-up to the June 2 elections, as armed groups make territorial power grabs, picking off candidates and terrorizing civilians.

At least 134 people have been slain in politically motivated attacks this year, according to Data Civica, 24 of whom were political candidates.

On Thursday, a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in a small town about 80 miles (125 kilometres) from the Guatemalan border, killing six people including a young girl and mayoral candidate Lucero López Maza. Two others were wounded, officials said.

On Saturday, the Chiapas Prosecutor's Office also confirmed an attack against another Morena candidate, Robertony Orozco, running for mayor in the town of Villa Corzo. He was attacked driving on a highway near the town, resulting in three dead and two wounded, including Orozco. Prosecutors said they were investigating the attack and that they've provided Orozco with security.

RECOMMENDED

That shooting took place near Chicomuselo, where 11 civilians were killed May 13. It is also the same area where in April the Morena presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, was intercepted by masked men during a tour of the Guat emalan border.

RelatedTwo Mexican mayoral candidates reportedly killed on same day

Highest levels of electoral violence

Because of its strategic location, Chiapas is one of the three Mexican states with the highest levels of electoral violence, with 55 victims so far, according to the Mexican consulting firm Integralia. It trails only Guerrero and Michoacán, two states at the heart of the Mexican cartel warfare.

The surge in violence in Chiapas proved embarrassing for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as he visited the border state Friday for a meeting with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo. López Obrador.

Obrador has refused to confront the drug cartels and has largely minimized the problem of violence.

“There are those who maintain that Chiapas is on fire, no, as I’ve explained, the problem is in this region and we are going to solve it,” Obrador said during a news briefing in Tapachula, Chiapas on Friday.

RelatedKilling of Mexico mayoral candidate brings toll of political murders to 22
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system