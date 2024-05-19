Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crashed in an area near the Azerbaijan-Iran border amid inclement weather conditions and poor visibility, according to Tehran and its official media.

Hours before the crash, Raisi visited Azerbaijan for the inauguration of a joint dam project on the Aras river, marking a sign of improvement in relations between the neighbouring countries.

According to Iranian media, Raisi was accompanied by his foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other top officials.

“Nothing is official yet. But the anxiety is growing (over the fate of the president),” says Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, referring to the president's helicopter crash in a mountainous area in the country’s East Azerbaijan province. She says unlike what some news outlets are still reporting, the helicopter didn’t experience a ‘hard landing’ but a crash. “There is no sign of the helicopter. It is a bad sign,” she tells TRT World.

Karimkhan does not think of involvement of sabotage behind Raisi’s helicopter crash despite the fact that “some Israeli-linked unofficial channels are broadcasting that idea.”

While both officials and ordinary Iranians are anxiously following the news, rescuers are searching where the helicopter is despite heavy fog and cold weather, "experiencing difficult and complicated conditions," according to Ali Bahadori Jahromi, a government spokesman.

“There is 'no' new news until now in relation to the accident site and the weather conditions,” he wrote on X.

Who is Raisi?

The 64-year-old Iranian president has been known for his hardliner views, and he ran against Iranian moderates and reformists as a conservative candidate in past elections.

In 2017, he was the candidate of the Popular Front of Islamic Revolution Forces, a conservative bloc, against Hassan Rouhani, then-incumbent reformist president.