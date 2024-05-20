WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish drone spots heat believed to be from Iran’s Raisi chopper — report
Search for Iranian President Raisi's crashed helicopter intensifies after a Turkish drone Bayraktar Akinci identifies a suspected heat signature in the search area.
Turkish drone spots heat believed to be from Iran’s Raisi chopper — report
Akinci UAV’s heat detection points to President Raisi’s helicopter crash site. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 20, 2024

Turkish Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) identified a source of heat early Monday suspected to be the wreckage of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and shared its coordinates with Iranian authorities, the Anadolu news agency has reported on Monday.

After the helicopter carrying Raisi crashed, the Turkish Defence Ministry assigned the Akinci UAV and a Cougar-type helicopter with night vision capabilities to participate in search activities.

President Raisi attended the inauguration ceremony for a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border on Sunday by helicopter.

Iranian state television reported that the accident occurred when Raisi's helicopter made a hard landing while returning from the region.

RECOMMENDED

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Malik Rahmeti, the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, and Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim of Tabriz province were also on board the helicopter.

Search and rescue teams are reporting that work continues with difficulty due to adverse weather conditions.

RelatedOver 2.5 million watch live stream of Akinci UAV's Iran SAR operation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev