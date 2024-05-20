WORLD
Taiwan’s new president Lai Ching-te takes office
Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s newly inaugurated president, says to continue to work for the island’s de facto independence and strengthen defences against China, while pursuing diplomatic engagement with international partners.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te delivers an acceptance speech during his inauguration ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, May 20, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali Topchi
May 20, 2024

Taiwan inaugurated Lai Ching-te as its new president Monday, installing a relative moderate who will continue the self-governing island democracy’s policy of de facto independence while seeking to bolster its defences against China.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary.

Lai accepted congratulations from fellow politicians and delegations from the 12 nations that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as well as politicians from the U.S., Japan and various European states.

Lai entered politics as mayor of the southern city of Tainan and then rose to vice president.

He takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s escalating military threats.

'Pragmatic'

Lai, who served as vice president during Tsai’s second term, came across as more of a firebrand earlier in his career. In 2017, he described himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan’s independence,” drawing Beijing’s rebuke.

He has since softened his stance and now supports maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and the possibility of talks with Beijing.

Lai will build on Tsai’s efforts to strengthen ties with the US, which doesn’t formally recognise Taiwan as a country but is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

She oversaw a controversial pension and labour reform and extended the military conscription length to one year.

She also kickstarted a military modernisation drive, including a program for building indigenous submarines at more than $16 billion each.

Tsai’s leadership during the pandemic split public opinion, with most admiring Taiwan’s initial ability to keep the virus largely outside its borders but criticising the lack of investment in rapid testing as the pandemic progressed.

SOURCE:AP
