Monday, May 20, 2024

1854 GMT –– South Africa, which led international efforts to brand Israel's assault on Gaza a genocide, has welcomed a request to issue international arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan's request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for warrants against Netanyahu, and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Separately, South Africa has lodged a complaint at another court in The Hague, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), complaining that Israel's war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza amounts to a genocide.

"South Africa is committed to the international rule of law, universal respect for human rights and the settlement of all international disputes by negotiation and not war, and the self-determination of all peoples, including the Palestinians," he said.

1903 GMT –– No US pier aid to UN in Gaza for two days after truck incident

The United Nations has not received any aid from a US-built pier in Gaza for the past two days after an incident on Saturday in which food was taken from 11 out of 16 trucks before they reached a UN warehouse, a UN official has said.

"We need to make sure that the necessary security and logistical arrangements are in place before we proceed," said the UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

1706 GMT –– Aid access 'fundamental to counter' Gaza water shortage: UN

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has called for safe humanitarian access to the besieged Gaza amid a critical water shortage and high temperature.

"Safe and guaranteed humanitarian access to Gaza is fundamental to counter the critical shortage of water displaced families are facing - particularly now during high temperatures," UNRWA said in a statement.

“The health and lives of people depend on unimpeded access [to humanitarian aid] and an immediate ceasefire."

1653 GMT –– Thousands protest in Israel to demand ouster of Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside the Knesset (parliament) in West Jerusalem to demand the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and hold early elections.

The protest was held as lawmakers reconvened after a six-week parliamentary recess.

"Bibi is a danger to the existence of the country!" protesters shouted over drums and blowhorns, in reference to the Israeli premier.

Protesters are expected to march from the Knesset building to Netanyahu’s residence, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

1624 GMT –– ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant 'correct': Knesset member

An International Criminal Court (ICC) application for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was "correct," a member of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) has said.

"The ICC decision was expected and correct," Ofer Cassif, a member of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, known as Hadash, said on X.

"It is reasonable to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza," he said. "No one should be above international law or the rules of global justice and morality," the Knesset member stressed.

1210 GMT –– Four dead in Israeli strikes on Lebanon: Hezbollah

A source close to Hezbollah has said four militants were killed in south Lebanon, with the group announcing two dead and a retaliatory attack, while Israel claimed strikes.

A source close to Hezbollah said that "at least four Hezbollah members were killed in Israeli raids on two different sites in southern Lebanon", identifying the locations as Naqura on the coast and Mais al Jabal, a border village to the east.

The movement said two of its members, both from Naqura, had been killed, without providing further details.

1208 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 35,562

More than 35,562 Palestinians have been killed and 79,652 injured in the Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

The ministry said 106 Palestinians were killed and 176 injured in the past 24 hours.

1201 GMT –– Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries: Egypt

The cessation of aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is connected to the threat posed to humanitarian work by Israel's military invasion in the area, Egypt's foreign minister has said.

"Now there is a military presence on the outskirts of the Rafah crossing and military operations that put aid convoys and truck drivers in danger," Sameh Shoukry told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart in Cairo.

"The procedures resulting from Israeli military operations affect the operation of the Rafah crossing," he said.

1055 GMT –– ICC prosecutor calls for arrest warrants of Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor has asked for arrest warrants against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, a statement said.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity.

1040 GMT –– Israeli army arrests 26 more Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank