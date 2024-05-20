Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search, state media reported.

State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Since the confirmation of Raisi's death by Iranian state officials, reactions from world leaders have started to pour in.

Türkiye extended its condolences to Tehran on the death of Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash, Turkish President Erdogan and the country's foreign minister said.

"Türkiye will stand by Iran 'in these difficult and sad times'," President Erdogan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a joint presser with his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad, said, "Unfortunately, the news of the esteemed president and foreign minister's passing away has saddened us deeply. We do share the deep pain of friendly and brotherly people of Iran."

Soon after the crash in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon, Türkiye had mobilised all the possible equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, he added.

Fidan said Türkiye wishes "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives," and extended condolences to the Iranian people.​

​​​​​​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise" of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran," Modi posted on social media platform X. "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar also posted on X that he was "deeply shocked to hear of the passing away" of Raisi and his counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"Our condolences to their families," he said. "We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, extended his deepest condolences to "brotherly Iran" on behalf of himself and the Pakistani people and government.

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage," Sharif said.

Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died in a helicopter crash, Sharif said.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement that Raisi and Amirabdollahian were known as "true, reliable friends of our country."