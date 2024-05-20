Iran's supreme leader has appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as country's acting president after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi.

Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, made the announcement in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in the crash Sunday. The helicopter was found Monday in northwestern Iran.

Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in the message.

Iran's three branches of government also held an extraordinary meeting on Monday, with Mokhber representing the executive branch, state TV said.