WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's supreme leader appoints first VP as president after Raisi's death
Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, also announces five days of national mourning.
Iran's supreme leader appoints first VP as president after Raisi's death
Iran's President Raisi, FM Hossein Amirabdollahian and other top officials were pronounced dead on Monday morning. / Photo: Iran's Presidency/WANA
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2024

Iran's supreme leader has appointed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as country's acting president after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi.

Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, made the announcement in a condolence message he shared for Raisi's death in the crash Sunday. The helicopter was found Monday in northwestern Iran.

Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in the message.

Iran's three branches of government also held an extraordinary meeting on Monday, with Mokhber representing the executive branch, state TV said.

RECOMMENDED

"We will follow the path of President Raisi in fulfilling assigned duties without any interruption," Mokhber said.

The three branches to which state TV referred are the executive, the legislative and the judiciary.

Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other top officials were pronounced dead on Monday morning after a nightlong search operation hampered by bad weather.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the mountainous area in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province, where the incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

RelatedWho is Ebrahim Raisi, whose helicopter crashed in western Iran?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev