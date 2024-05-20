WORLD
Japan releases sixth batch of nuclear waste despite China, Russia concerns
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, the operator of the plant, plans to discharge 7,800 tonnes of water until June 4, totalling 54,600 tonnes this fiscal year.
Since August 24 last year, some 39,000 tonnes of treated water have been released during the previous five rounds. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 20, 2024

Japan has released the sixth batch of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, amid sharp opposition from China and Russia.

The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, said some 7,800 tonnes of water will be released by June 4, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Since August 24 last year, some 39,000 tonnes of treated water have been released during the previous five rounds as the operator plans to discharge around 54,600 tonnes of water this fiscal year which began in April.

The latest release of nuclear waste came a day after China and Russia strongly opposed Japan's discharge of nuclear-contaminated water, demanding transparent consultations with neighbouring countries and international bodies.

During a visit to China by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two nations urged Japan to handle the water safely, under long-term supervision by the International Atomic Energy Agency, to protect global health and the marine environment.

However, Tokyo expressed "deep regrets" over the statement and said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin had made assertions that were "contrary to the facts."

