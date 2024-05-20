Turkish Airlines has celebrated its 91st anniversary, continuing its legacy of flying to most countries worldwide with up to 350 destinations.

Türkiye’s flag carrier was founded on May 20, 1933, with only five aircraft, and 24 staff members, including seven pilots.

The number of aircraft went up by one in the next year, with a passenger capacity of 64.

Türkiye’s first international flight took off in 1947 from Istanbul to Athens.

New international destinations were added in 1951, including Lefkosa, Beirut, and Cairo, with a fleet of 33 aircraft.

In 1956, Turkish Airlines joined IATA, the global trade association airlines.

The airline added five Viscount 794 aircraft to its fleet, ushering in a new era of Turkish aviation history as the airline switched from piston-powered engines to jet engines.

The corporate logo, of Turkish Airlines, designed by Mesut Manioglu in 1959, was inspired by the wild goose, known to make intercontinental flights at altitudes of 9,000 metres and up.

Europe's best airline in 2011

The employees of the flag carrier increased from a measly 30 to over 4,000 in 40 years.

By its 50th anniversary in 1983, Turkish Airlines was carrying 2.5 million passengers every year in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia.

A new brand for cargo transportation was established within Turkish Airlines, called Turkish Cargo, at the beginning of 2000.

Domestic flights by Turkish Airlines from Sabiha Gokcen Airport were launched in 2005.

The international airline rating firm Skytrax raised the stars awarded to Turkish Airlines to four in 2007.

AnadoluJet, the sub-brand of Turkish Airlines based in Sabiha Gokcen Airport, started flights in 2008.