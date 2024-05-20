As Tel Aviv continues its indiscriminate war on Palestine's Gaza, the condition of around 2.2 million people trapped in the besieged enclave, where they have been bombarded and pushed to its southernmost part, has never been more dire.

Seven months into the conflict, more than 35,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been recorded as killed, with over 79,500 others injured, while vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

As has been reported numerous times, it is the children who are most affected by Israel's ruthless attacks. To help Palestinian children cope with trauma, a group of voluntary health workers, Doctors Worldwide Türkiye, is conducting psychosocial support activities in the enclave for the affected.

Doctors Worldwide Türkiye is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that provides humanitarian assistance across the globe, focusing on delivering healthcare services to those in need, especially in crisis zones and areas affected by conflicts or natural disasters. The NGO has been operating full-time in Gaza since 2015.

On April 23 – World Children's Day – the group organised a children's festival in Gaza to bring them some joy and distract them from their troubles, if only for a short while.

The volunteers installed swings for the children to enjoy, brought balloons, and played together. However, even this brief moment of happiness seemed too much for Israel, as they bombed an area very close to the spot, even as the children were playing there.

"During the event where we were with the kids, Israel targeted an area very close to us. Our team and the children from Gaza felt the explosion very closely," says Alpcan Uzel, Doctors Worldwide Press and Public Relations Coordinator.

'Very few hospitals left'

Currently, with a team of 20 people, including doctors, nurses and health workers, the organisation now prioritises medical services and the supply of equipment and aid to Gaza’s stricken medical sector.

Over the years, Doctors Worldwide has been delivering crucial physiotherapy and rehabilitation services to address injuries resulting from Israel's air strikes in Gaza, leading them to establish a dedicated centre in the region.

Subsequently, they set up another centre in northern Gaza, which unfortunately was destroyed in Israeli attacks following October 7.

"But our team is currently working in the south, at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir el Balah and the European and Kuwait hospitals in Rafah.”

All hospitals are running beyond their capacity, because there are very few hospitals left operational in Gaza.

"We once thought about setting up a tent in Al Aqsa Hospital yard and continuing with primary healthcare there. Shortly after we chose the area, it was hit by a missile," he says.

"If that tent had been set up at that time, many of the injured and our entire team would have been killed.”

“Despite all the challenges, we're managing to continue to offer our health services in northern Gaza with our mobile teams," Uzel adds.