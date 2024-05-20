Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior government officials.

In an X post, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Fidan had a meeting with Sharif in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Monday.

The Turkish minister also met Yousuf Raza Gilani, the chairman of Pakistan's Senate, the upper house of parliament.

After official talks, he met with Turkish businesspeople and institutional representatives at the country's embassy in Islamabad.

Earlier, Fidan discussed several issues with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and held a joint news conference.