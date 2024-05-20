WORLD
Greece to deport nine European nationals over pro-Palestine protest
Greek police last week detained a total of 28 Greek and foreign protesters occupying the University building, on charges including disrupting the operation of a public entity.
The Greek protesters were released pending trial on May 28 but the nine foreign nationals - one man and eight women, aged 22 to 33 - remained in custody / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2024

Nine protesters from Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain, arrested during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Athens School of Law last week are set to be deported from Greece, their lawyers have said.

The foreigners' lawyers said in a statement on Monday that deportation orders had been issued, which would prevent the defendants from attending their trial.

Police last week detained a total of 28 Greek and foreign protesters occupying the building, on charges including disrupting the operation of a public entity and assistance in damaging foreign property, according to court documents.

The protesters have denied any wrongdoing.

Evidence included leaflets, Palestinian flags, two smoke flares, gas masks, helmets, paint cans and banner poles, along with a statement uploaded on a website in Greek and English urging others to join the protest, according to the documents.

The Greek protesters were released pending trial on May 28 but the nine foreign nationals - one man and eight women, aged 22 to 33 - remained in custody pending an administrative decision on their deportation.

'Arbitrary and illegal'

RECOMMENDED

Lawyers Ioanna Sioupouli and Anny Paparoussou said that their clients who live and work in Greece planned to appeal.

Lawyer Vassilis Papadopoulos, representing a 33-year-old Spaniard, called the decision "arbitrary and illegal".

Pro-Palestinian supporters have staged several protests in Greece since Israel's war on Gaza in October.

Greece in 2019 scrapped legislation that prohibited police from entering universities, as the conservative government said it was used as a cover for lawlessness.

The Academic Sanctuary Law, a legacy of the crackdown on a 1973 student revolt by the military junta of the time, was designed to protect protesting students and freedom of ideas.

Critics decried its abolition as a clampdown on democracy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
