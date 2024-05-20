Western allies are taking too long to make key decisions on military support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Reuters in an exclusive interview in Kiev.

Clearly frustrated, he described on Monday, the delivery of the aid, in particular of air defences like the Patriot systems which Ukraine relies on heavily in its war with Russia, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."

"Every decision to which we, then later everyone together, comes to is late by around one year," he said, wearing his trademark khaki T-shirt and trousers and raising his voice at times.

Zelenskyy suggested ways in which allies could help more directly, including by shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory in certain circumstances.

"Russians are using 300 planes on the territory of Ukraine," he said. "We need at least 120, 130 planes to resist in the sky," Zelenskyy added, referring to US-designed F-16s, some of which he hopes will be used in combat soon.'

'Nothing positive'

"You can't provide that right now? OK, returning to the planes that you have on the territory of neighbouring NATO countries: raise them shoot down targets, and protect civilians."