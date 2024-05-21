The United States and Saudi Arabia are close to a final agreement on a bilateral defence pact after the US national security adviser made significant progress in talks with the Saudis over the weekend, the White House has said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday the two sides are "closer than we've ever been" on a bilateral agreement that is now "near final."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials over the weekend where progress was made, Kirby said. A second US official said, "We are very close to an understanding on the major elements between us."

"We of course will also have to then work on pieces that relate to the Israelis and Palestinians, which is a critical component of any potential normalisation deal," the official said.

Kirby said the timing of a US-Saudi deal was unclear. He said an ultimate objective for Biden is a Palestinian state, but with Israel's war on Gaza, no deal on a state is likely any time soon.

"Of course, the president remains committed to a two-state solution. He recognises that you know, that's not something we're going to see any anytime in the future," he said.

US and Saudi negotiators are seeking to complete work on a bilateral accord expected to call for formal US guarantees to defend the kingdom as well as Saudi access to more advanced US weaponry, in return for halting Chinese arms purchases and restricting Beijing's investment in the country.

Negotiators have been discussing US sales of F-35 fighter jets and other weapons to the Saudis as part of the deal, a US official said.

The potential sale of the F-35s to the Saudis was not guaranteed for a mainly due to Israel's opposition to the deal, but its inclusion in the discussions was significant because Riyadh has desired the stealthy fighter jet for years.