Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was on a US-made Bell 212 helicopter on Sunday when it crashed near the northwestern city of Tabriz, killing Raisi and his delegation that was coming back from Azerbaijan.

None of the passengers emerged alive from the wreckage of the helicopter, which Iran procured decades ago from the US before the 1979 Iranian revolution.

The Bell 212 was first manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, before its factory was moved to the Canadian city of Mirabel, Quebec in 1988, with production ceasing in 1998.

Although the aircraft made its first flight in 1968 for military purposes, its durability and ease of use made a good choice for civilian transportation.

The Bell 212 has the capacity to carry up to 15 passengers, including the crew.

It can serve in firefighting missions, as well as cargo transport and armed reconnaissance.

Raisi's helicopter was reportedly modified to carry 15 passengers.

Technical specifications

The Bell 212, which can be flown with either one or two pilots, is 17.41 metres long, with a height of 3.83 metres from the ground.

It weighs 2,962 kilogrammes when empty, with a maximum takeoff weight of 5,080 kilogrammes and is powered by a 1,300-kilowatt engine with two rotors, each 14.63 meters long.

The helicopter normally flies at a speed of 190 kilometres but can reach up to 220 kilometres per hour in combat flight.

It can travel up to 439 kilometres and operate at a maximum altitude of 17,388 feet.

Maintenance, spare parts shortages