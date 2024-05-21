Made to Measure | Storyteller
WORLD
1 min read
Made to Measure | StorytellerMade to Measure is an attempt to reconstruct a person based solely on their digital data trail. Can you build a doppelganger of a person you don't even know?
Made to measure / Others
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024

[NOTE: Made to Measure available until June 17, 2024.]

For their investigative-artistic data experiment the group Laokoon creates the doppelganger of a person unknown to them based solely on their personal online data. Five years of this person's life are reconstructed just by using Google data and filmed on a large theatre stage. Based on this spectacular experiment which culminates in the encounter of the experiment participant and their doppelgänger, the documentary Made to Measure explores what hundreds of data traders do with the personal data of billions of people.

RECOMMENDED

A former Google engineer (Guillaume Chaslot), a Google marketer (Patrick Berlinquette), an expert on psychological targeting (Sandra Matz), and renowned privacy activists (Frederike Kaltheuner, Eliot Bendinelli, Max Schrems), reflect and explain why the abuse of our personal data by advertising companies is anything but harmless. But couldn't behavioural data also be used for the benefit of humanity? What forms of manipulation do we think of as socially acceptable or even desirable?

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: http://trt.world/ytlive

SOURCE:TRT World
