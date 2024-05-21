The Turkish justice minister has praised International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, describing the move as “delayed but positive.”

In a post on X shared on Monday, Yilmaz Tunc criticised Israel for its actions in Palestine's Gaza since October 7, 2023, claiming that these actions have violated international law and disregarded fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, property, security, and freedom of religion and conscience.

“The application for an arrest warrant by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for the war and crimes against humanity they committed is a delayed but positive decision,” Tunc said.

He called for the trial of Israeli officials responsible for the targeting of innocent people to resume as soon as possible.

Criminal responsibility of Netanyahu and Gallant

“As Türkiye, we will always keep the injustices, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed by the occupying Israel on the agenda, and we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers in their rightful cause,” Tunc added.