The deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash in the country’s East Azerbaijan province sent shock waves across Iran and the tumultuous Middle East, where Tehran’s proxies have extended influence.

Regional officials and political analysts are weighing the impact of the crash on Iran’s internal decision-making process and its foreign policy, with some fearing the powerful Revolutionary Guards will come to exercise more power.

Iranian observers have long pointed out a power struggle between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s reformist and moderate factions until Raisi came to power in 2021.

However, the Guardian Council, a body that decides which politicians are suitable for office, allowed only a handful of low-profile reformist candidates to challenge Raisi.

The IRGC was able to increase its influence under Raisi’s watch, says Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi political analyst and a former adviser in the Iraqi presidency.

In the wake of Raisi’s death, the IRGC will try to exert more power as it tries to show that there’s no political chaos, he says, but any serious internal rifts that can morph into a crisis are unlikely.

“In 1981, a bomb killed 74 high-ranking officials, including some top clerics, following the tense days of the 1979 revolution, but the system was able to survive.”

It would have been a different story if the Iranian president was killed in an assassination and not an accident, Bulovali tells TRT World. “If these deaths had happened due to internal or external conspiracies, then we might have thought about crisis scenarios. In that case, the Iranian system would need to respond forcefully to those perpetrators, leading to different reactions, but that’s not the case,” he says.

Who could be the next president?

Bulovali thinks that Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, the current speaker of the parliament, will possibly be the next Iranian president.

Ghalibaf, a former military officer, is a strong ally of both the IRGC and Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Bulovali, a trait that Ghalibaf shares with Raisi.

Many experts see Mojtaba as a potential successor to his father to take the top position in the country that wields more power than the president’s office.

“If both of these figures, Ghalibaf and the junior Khamenei, reach their hypothetical eventual posts, it means everything will come under the total control of the Guards,” says Bulovali.

The snap presidential elections should be held in the next 50 days, according to the Iranian constitution.

Fatima Karimkhan, a Tehran-based journalist, does not see any serious domestic political upheaval following Raisi’s death. “No chance.”

This is not the first time the head of the government has died, she says, pointing out the assassination of former President Mohammad Ali Rajai in 1981.

“The next presidential election will be very important from the perspective of politics, but whether people choose to take it seriously or not is a matter that will be affected by too many factors,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

“Right now, it seems that the next presidential election will be between hardliners. The parliament speaker, Ghalibaf, will be one of the prominent candidates among lots of other names, but it is too soon to speak about the next presidential election right now.”

After Amirabdolahian’s death, Ali Bahgeri Kani, a deputy to the deceased top diplomat, became the acting foreign minister. Karimkhan sees this appointment as a sign of conservatives consolidating their power because Kani is “much more hardliner than the late foreign minister.”

David Des Roches, a professor at the National Defense University’s Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies and a retired US Army colonel, sees a possibility that the IRGC might “basically complete a slow-motion coup” following the deaths of Raisi and Amirabdolahian.

Any chance for reformists