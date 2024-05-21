WORLD
Gaza to haunt conscience of world: Palestine's UN envoy
"Israel is asking you to destroy the international rights-based order with your own hands," Riyad Mansour tells UN Security Council.
Israel continued its offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour has warned the world about Israel's ongoing onslaught in Gaza.

"Gaza will haunt the conscience of the world long after this genocide stops. And it must stop now, now!" Mansour told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Monday.

Although the world opposes Israel's as sault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and yet, Mansour said, Israel is proceeding.

"Israel insults and manipulates its closest friends and allies," he added.

The envoy reiterated that Israel is dismantling the international law-based order.

"Israel is asking you to destroy the international rights-based order with your own hands so it can continue killing our people and annexing our land in full impunity. It will not listen to reason or to your protests, to your calls, or demands," he said.

Israel continued its offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

More than 35,500 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,600 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
