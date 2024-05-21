Israeli forces thrust deeper into the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, laying waste to residential districts with tank and air bombardments, residents have said, while Israeli air strikes killed at least five people in the southern city of Rafah.

In Jabalia, a sprawling refugee camp built for displaced civilians 75 years ago, the Israeli forces used bulldozers to clear shops and property near the local market, residents said on Tuesday, in a military offensive that began almost two weeks ago.

Israel said it has returned to the camp, where it had claimed to have dismantled Hamas months ago, to prevent the group that controls Gaza from regrouping.

Simultaneous Israeli assaults on the northern and southern edges of Gaza this month have caused a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people fleeing their homes, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

The health authorities and Gaza Civil Emergency Service said dozens of bodies were trapped under the rubble of houses and on the roads in Jabalia, but were out of reach of rescue teams.

"Israel is destroying the camp on the heads of the people, the bombardment never stops, and the world is calling for more food to enter Gaza. We want to spare lives not extra food," said Abu El Nasser, a resident of Jabalia, who fled to Gaza City.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza, which is now in its eighth month, according to the health ministry in Gaza. At least 10,000 others are missing and believed to be trapped under destroyed buildings, it says.

The war has devastated the overcrowded coastal enclave, destroying houses, schools and hospitals and creating a dire humanitarian crisis.

Residents and medical officials said Israeli tanks were besieging the al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia for the third day, and officials at Kamal Adwan Hospital in nearby Beit Lahiya said they were evacuating patients after it was hit by Israeli fire.