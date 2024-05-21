Across the United States, student antiwar groups have been calling upon their universities to disclose endowment investments implicated in Israel's brutal war in Gaza and to divest. The moral demands are clear: these students do not want their institutions to benefit from or be complicit in what many view to be a genocidal war on Palestinians.

One that has to date displaced hundreds of thousands of people, killed enormous numbers of innocent civilians (including aid workers, more than 100 journalists and thousands of women and children), destroyed all of Gaza's higher education institutions, killed hundreds of academics, and left at least 90,000 college and graduate students unable to continue their education.

Campus protests have been met with varied reception from administrators and trustees, including violence. For example, President Minouche Shafik at Columbia University notoriously called in the New York Police Department (NYPD) to clear protests.

However, the trustees of its affiliate, Union Theological Seminary, just announced a plan for divestment in support of student protesters, something that had been in the works since November of 2023.

But in almost all cases, divestment has proven to be challenging for several reasons.

Both Columbia and Union Theological Seminary are private, and can in principle invest or divest as they see fit. But the country's public universities are subject to additional legal constraints set by individual states.

This includes "anti-BDS" laws that have so far been passed by 38 out of the 50 states. While specific provisions vary, some would likely sanction or prohibit state university systems from divesting from Israel.

A number of states even require divestments from any companies that participate in the Boycott Divestment, Sanctions movement.

Financial debate

On campus, some critics warn that student calls for divestment couldexpose trustees to legal liability for breaching fiduciary obligations.

Detractors have also claimed that giving in to student demands would lead to a slippery slope, and that "endowments can't be in the moral adjudication business."

Such critics evidently view investing as a "value-neutral" activity, concerned only with ensuring healthy returns for beneficiaries.

A similar notion about apparent "neutrality" lies behind the recent wave of Republican-led legislation against the application of ESG (Environment, Sustainability, Governance) criteria, such as reducing pollution and waste and having a more inclusive leadership and workforce.

But these efforts have met with mixed to little success. ESG enjoys wide support among many managers of private funds (which include private equity, hedge funds, and venture capital), so excluding these funds for being "woke" could potentially result in substantial losses and violations of fiduciary duty.

Times change, as do moral norms and social values, however gradually. If the status quo of 1800 were to persist today, after all, people would still be bought and sold on the market as property.

If some endowments and pensions are required to divest from companies that support BDS, they are obviously already in the business of moral adjudication and hardly neutral.

And if ESG standards have become enough of a norm within the world of private funds and investing that *excluding* them would conceivably violate fiduciary duty, then there is no necessarily clear, bright line between ethics or norms and the market.

Times change, as do moral norms and social values, however gradually. If the status quo of 1800 were to persist today, after all, people would still be bought and sold on the market as property.

Human cost in Gaza