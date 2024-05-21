US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators as he delivered testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Blinken, you will be remembered as the butcher of Gaza," one protester yelled as he was removed from the chamber by Capitol police on Tuesday. "You will be remembered for murdering innocent Palestinians."

Blinken's testimony was ground to a halt at least four more times as demonstrators sought to draw attention to ongoing US support for Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza, calling the invasion "sick" and "deranged," and repeatedly calling Blinken a "war criminal."

"Stop the genocide! Stop the genocide! Stop the genocide!" another elderly demonstrator shouted as she was escorted out of the committee room.