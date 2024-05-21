WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Butcher of Gaza': Protesters heckle Blinken's Capitol Hill testimony
US Secretary of State's testimony was ground to a halt at least four more times as demonstrators sought to draw attention to ongoing US support for Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza.
'Butcher of Gaza': Protesters heckle Blinken's Capitol Hill testimony
Such protests have been a feature of congressional appearances by Biden administration officials. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators as he delivered testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"Blinken, you will be remembered as the butcher of Gaza," one protester yelled as he was removed from the chamber by Capitol police on Tuesday. "You will be remembered for murdering innocent Palestinians."

Blinken's testimony was ground to a halt at least four more times as demonstrators sought to draw attention to ongoing US support for Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza, calling the invasion "sick" and "deranged," and repeatedly calling Blinken a "war criminal."

"Stop the genocide! Stop the genocide! Stop the genocide!" another elderly demonstrator shouted as she was escorted out of the committee room.

RelatedBefore Israel, Al Jazeera was first attacked by free speech champion US
RECOMMENDED

'War criminal'

"He is a war criminal. The blood of 40,000 people is on your hands. The blood of 40,000 Palestinians is on your hand," yet another demonstrator shouted.

The top US diplomat's testimony comes as Israel's war is well into its eighth month amid continued relentless bombardment that has led to wide-scale devastation and mass displacement throughout Gaza.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

The war has not slowed in the interim, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully inadequate in the face of the coastal enclave's humanitarian catastrophe.

RelatedIsraeli forces thrust deep into northern Gaza, raze parts of Jabalia camp
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners