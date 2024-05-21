Russia has announced the start of tactical nuclear weapons drills close to Ukraine, in what it said was a response to Western "threats".

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday the drills were taking place in its Southern Military District, which borders and includes parts of Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed. It did not specify exactly where.

Throughout its two-year offensive on Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly talked up its arsenal of nuclear weapons and its readiness to deploy them if it senses an existential threat.

The West has accused Russia of irresponsible nuclear sabre-rattling.

The drills are designed to test "the readiness of personnel and equipment of non-strategic nuclear weapons combat units to respond and to unconditionally ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state," the ministry said in a statement.

It added they were a "response to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials."

