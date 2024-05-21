WORLD
Türkiye to keep cooperating with Egypt on humanitarian aid to Gaza
Israel should withdraw forces from Palestinian side of Rafah Border Crossing, which it illegally occupied earlier this month, says Turkish Ambassador to Cairo.
High-level visits between Türkiye and Egypt to continue on an increasing basis in the coming period, especially on Palestine. / Photo: AA / AA
May 21, 2024

Türkiye will continue cooperating with Egypt to provide humanitarian and food aid for Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish ambassador to Cairo has said.

There is no alternative to Egypt in delivering humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza, which the country borders, Salih Mutlu Sen said at a breakfast event in the Turkish Embassy on Tuesday.

Citing statements by UN officials, Sen noted that 95 percent of aid sent to Gaza, especially food aid, was delivered via Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing — the only entry or exit point to Gaza that Israel does not control.

Expressing hope that the security situation at the border would improve as soon as possible to facilitate more aid to Gaza, he said Israel, which launched a ground attack on Rafah despite international warnings, was responsible for the current deterioration.

The Israeli army should withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah Border Crossing, which it illegally occupied earlier this month, said Sen, stressing that both Türkiye and Egypt demanded this.

He stressed that high-level visits between Türkiye and Egypt would continue on an increasing basis in the coming period and added that avenues for cooperation and solidarity, especially on Palestine, would top the agenda.

Over 35,600 Palestinians killed

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than 35,600 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and nearly 79,900 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.​​​​​​​

