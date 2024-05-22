Authorities in several parts of India and Pakistan have announced the closure of schools amid intense heat waves.

The decision comes as temperatures soar to alarming levels, posing significant risks to the health and safety of students and educators alike.

India Meteorological Department said the Najafgarh area in the capital New Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.4C. Many other cities in the country have recorded temperatures well over 45C.

Amid the hot weather, authorities in New Delhi have asked schools in the capital to close for summer vacation with immediate effect.

Several other Indian states have also announced such closures given the extremely hot weather.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said that "heat wave to severe heat wave" conditions would most likely continue over the plains of northwestern India as well as heat wave conditions over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State during the next several days.

"Heat waves expected"

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, told Anadolu that over the last few days, most of the northern parts of India have been witnessing heat wave conditions and severe hot weather is expected until the end of May.