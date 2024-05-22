Türkiye has emerged as the best developing country in southern Europe for travel and tourism, according to the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024 report.

The latest index, published on Tuesday by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaboration with the University of Surrey, ranks Türkiye 29th out of 119 countries, up eight places.

With a score of 4.39 percent, it surpassed the global average by 10.6 percent and the European average by 3 percent, positioning itself as one of the best performing countries in both the world and Europe.

With this rise, Türkiye became the leading country in the southern Europe category, which also includes Croatia, Italy, Malta and Spain.

Türkiye also made a notable 14 percent improvement in the travel and tourism prioritisation indicator, jumping 18 places to become the world's second-highest in this metric.

The country also showed substantial progress in air transport infrastructure, rising 10 places to rank 8th globally.