Tens of thousands of Iranians have flocked to the streets of Tehran to join the funeral processions of president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who died in a helicopter crash.

In the centre of the city on Wednesday, people holding portraits of Raisi gathered in and around the University of Tehran, where Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, is due to lead prayers for Raisi and his companions, including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Raisi's helicopter crashed Sunday on a fog-shrouded mountainside in northern Iran on the way to the city of Tabriz after t he group attended the inauguration of a dam project on the border with Azerbaijan.

A huge search and rescue operation was launched, involving help from Türkiye. State television announced Raisi's death early on Monday.

Raisi, who was widely expected to succeed Khamenei as supreme leader, was 63.

In the capital, huge banners have gone up hailing the late president as "the martyr of service," while others bade "farewell to the servant of the disadvantaged."

Tehran residents received phone messages urging them to "attend the funeral of the martyr of service".

The processions, which will be attended by foreign dignitaries, are planned to set off from the university and head to the vast Enghelab Square in the city centre, according to state media.

Burial in Mashhad

Funeral rites for the late president and his entourage began on Tuesday with tens of thousands of black-clad mourners in attendance in the city of Tabriz and the Shia clerical centre of Qom.