Rohingya activists accused a Myanmar ethnic armed group of displacing thousands of the persecuted minority in western Rakhine state, after the United States said it was troubled by increasing violence.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked junta forces in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.

The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the state, which is also home to around 600,000 members of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Rakhine in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

A joint statement released by several Rohingya organisations based abroad said AA fighters forced Rohingya residents to leave the town of Buthidaung last week and then burned and looted their homes.

It said the Rohingya were then directed by the fighters into areas controlled by the AA.

The statement on Wednesday called for the AA to end "forced displacement and human rights violations" against the Rohingya.

The AA said it had seized Buthidaung last week, the latest victory it has claimed against the junta in Rakhine state.

It said it had warned residents of the town to leave and had subsequently been "assisting people in moving to safer areas" but did not give any details.

It accused the junta of destroying Buthidaung and of inciting "racial and religious violence" by recruiting "Bengali Muslims" to fight the AA.

Rohingya view the word "Bengali" as a slur that implies they are interlopers in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

The Rohingya groups' statement also accused the junta of conscripting "several thousand" Rohingya to fight and of using them as "cannon fodder".

The junta has not responded to requests for comment on the latest clashes around Buthidaung.