Russia claimed that the US has always used the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a “hand tool” to achieve its goals.

“When investigations were carried out against countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia that Washington disliked, the US supported these decisions, moreover, often initiated them themselves,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the Russian State Duma, said on Telegram.

Recalling that the ICC is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as well as three Hamas leaders, Volodin said the US “rushed in” to defend the Israeli officials.

Volodin said that this action is not surprising as this is the first time that the leader of Washington’s closest ally has been prosecuted by the ICC.

“It is unacceptable for the US leadership when such pocket structures as the ICC, as well as PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe), the European Parliament and others, try to make decisions against the will of the hegemon,” Volodin further said.