Türkiye is pleased by announcements from Spain, Ireland, and Norway that they will recognise the state of Palestine, the country's foreign ministry has announced.

"Recognition of Palestine is a requirement of international law, justice, and conscience," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

The statement emphasised that this is a crucial step towards restoring the violated rights of Palestinians under occupation and restoring Palestine to its rightful place in the international community.

The ministry also stated that Türkiye is determined to continue its efforts for more countries to recognise Palestine as a state.

Deepening Israel’s isolation

Norway, Ireland and Spain said on Wednesday that they are recognising a Palestinian state in a historic move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians.