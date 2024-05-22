Israeli tanks have advanced to the edge of a crowded district in the heart of Rafah during one of the most intense nights of bombardment of the southern Gaza city since Israel launched its offensive there this month.

Residents and fighters said tanks had taken up new positions on Wednesday further west than before along the southern border fence with Egypt, and were now stationed on the edge of the Yibna neighbourhood at the centre of Rafah. They had not yet entered the district as fighting had been intense.

The Israeli invasion of Rafah on Gaza's southern edge has set hundreds of thousands of people fleeing what had been a refuge for half of the enclave's 2.3M people. It has also cut off the main access routes for aid into Gaza, drawing international fears of mass casualties and famine.

Israel says its troops have been slowly moving into the eastern outskirts of Rafah since the start of the month.

Hamas's armed wing Qassam Brigades said it had struck two armoured troop carriers at a gate along the border fence with anti-tank rockets.

'Limited push'