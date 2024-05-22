TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye calls for united Turkic voice against Israel's atrocities in Gaza
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticises Western silence and inadequate international responses to the humanitarian crisis inflicted on the besieged enclave by Israel.
Türkiye calls for united Turkic voice against Israel's atrocities in Gaza
Fidan spoke at the "Defense and Security Architecture Among TÜRKPA Member States" meeting held at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in the capital Ankara. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 22, 2024

Türkiye's foreign minister has urged all Turkic nations to raise their voices and take concrete steps against Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

"I call on all our brothers in the Turkic world to raise their voices more against the atrocities in Gaza and to take more concrete steps to end this oppression," Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday at the first Meeting of Chairpersons of the National Defense Commissions of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.

Fidan advocated for "a two-state solution" with the recognition of the Palestinian state as essential for sustainable peace in Gaza, criticising Western silence and "inadequate" international responses to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

"The risk of the conflict's geographical spread and social escalation increases with each passing day," he warned.

The top diplomat noted the "concrete steps" Ankara took towards urging Israel to end the conflict, terminating bilateral trade and moving to intervene in the case opened by the Republic of South America against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"There is only one way to prevent the further violation of all kinds of human rights and international law principles and to not tolerate it: increasing international pressure on Israel in every area."

RelatedIsraeli forces move deeper into Gaza's Rafah amid intense night blitz

Ukraine, defence cooperation

Addressing Wednesday's event, Fidan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for "Ukraine's sovereignty" and its ongoing efforts to mediate and achieve a "peaceful resolution in the Black Sea" by bringing the warring parties together.

RECOMMENDED

The minister also stressed the need for the Turkic world to cooperate and integrate with defence and security, transforming the region into a "corridor of prosperity and stability" like other areas.

"Türkiye has always been ready to provide all kinds of support to the brotherly Turkic states in the field of defence industry cooperation."

He underscored the desire to take steps toward defence cooperation that would contribute to the prosperity of all countries in the region, from Türkiye to Central Asia, including conflicts like "terrorism, migration, and border security" in Afghanistan, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

"We are in a period when Asia continues to rise, and the importance of the Turkic geography increases day by day. As a result, we observe that the interest of actors outside the region in our geography is also increasing," he said.

RelatedRussia starts nuclear drills near Ukraine in response to Western threats

Support for Azerbaijan, TRNC

The Turkish minister also reiterated his country's full support for Azerbaijan, particularly in the context of the Karabakh conflict and recent positive developments.

He expressed optimism that a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia would benefit not only the two countries but the entire region.

Fidan also underscored the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)'s integration into the Turkic world and participation in TÜRKPA and TDT (Organization of Turkic States) activities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
Iran's top diplomat heads to Türkiye for high-stakes talks on Friday