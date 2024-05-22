Türkiye's foreign minister has urged all Turkic nations to raise their voices and take concrete steps against Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

"I call on all our brothers in the Turkic world to raise their voices more against the atrocities in Gaza and to take more concrete steps to end this oppression," Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday at the first Meeting of Chairpersons of the National Defense Commissions of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.

Fidan advocated for "a two-state solution" with the recognition of the Palestinian state as essential for sustainable peace in Gaza, criticising Western silence and "inadequate" international responses to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

"The risk of the conflict's geographical spread and social escalation increases with each passing day," he warned.

The top diplomat noted the "concrete steps" Ankara took towards urging Israel to end the conflict, terminating bilateral trade and moving to intervene in the case opened by the Republic of South America against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"There is only one way to prevent the further violation of all kinds of human rights and international law principles and to not tolerate it: increasing international pressure on Israel in every area."

Ukraine, defence cooperation

Addressing Wednesday's event, Fidan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for "Ukraine's sovereignty" and its ongoing efforts to mediate and achieve a "peaceful resolution in the Black Sea" by bringing the warring parties together.